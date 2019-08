The Kent Stage presents Pat Metheny Side-Eye

Over the years, he has performed with artists as diverse as Steve Reich to Ornette Coleman to Herbie Hancock to Jim Hall to Milton Nascimento to David Bowie. Metheny’s body of work includes compositions for solo guitar, small ensembles, electric and acoustic instruments, large orchestras, and ballet pieces and even the robotic instruments of his Orchestrion project, while always sidestepping the limits of any one genre. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $62-$77. thekentstage.com