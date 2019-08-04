Concert for Legends featuring Imagine Dragons with Bishop Briggs

Pro Football Hall of Fame 2121 George Halas Drive Northwest, Canton, Ohio 44708

This multiplatinum Grammy Award-winning band headlines the Concert for Legends, wrapping up the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week that kicks off the National Football League’s 100th season in Canton where the league was founded. Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, 1835 Harrison Ave. NW, Canton. 8 p.m. $55-$289. profootballhof.com/tickets

Pro Football Hall of Fame 2121 George Halas Drive Northwest, Canton, Ohio 44708
