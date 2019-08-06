The Kent Stage presents a Special Evening with John Mayall

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

For over 50 years, Mayall has served as a pioneer of blues music, rightly earning him the title the Godfather of British Blues. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $35. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
