Stark County District Library Author Series: Elizabeth Vargas

This Emmy Award-winning journalist has traveled the world covering breaking news stories, reporting in-depth investigations and conducting newsmaker interviews. Vargas is the host of “A+E Investigates,” recently co-hosted the hit news magazine show “20/20” and previously served as co-anchor of “World News Tonight.” Reservations are required. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Free. cantonpalacetheatre.org