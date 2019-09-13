Little C Music Festival

Downtown Canton Canton, Ohio

9/13, 9/14 Little C Music Festival% Presented by Little Monea and Noble Steed Music, and  in partnership with the Canton Flea, Arts In Stark, Visit Canton, and several additional local sponsors, the festival brings two days of talented musicians to Canton for hours of performances, food, games and good vibes. Downtown Canton. $10-$20. For a complete list of musical artists and venues, visit littlecmusicfestival.com.

