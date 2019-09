The Kent 'Round Town Music Festival

Join the party for free live music at over 30 downtown Kent venues presented by Wayside Furniture. This 6th annual event is produced by the Crooked River Arts Council in conjunction with Main Street Kent and promotional support from WKSU. Downtown Kent. 5:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Free. For a complete list of musical artists and venues, visit kentroundtown.org.