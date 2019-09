Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”

In a sequel (of sorts) to the company’s very first Family Theatre show “Robin Hood,” Maid Marion, Katherine and Ellen-a-Dale take center stage in a brand-new swashbuckling musical with all your favorite Merry Men, that rascally Sheriff of Nottingham and Robin Hood. Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $15-$33. For tickets and showtimes, visit ohioshakespearefestival.com.