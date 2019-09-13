Blu Jazz presents Ken Peplowski & Diego Figueiredo: “Amizade” Album Release Party

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

New York City clarinet master Ken Peplowski and virtuoso Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo return to Blu Jazz in celebration of their critically acclaimed new album, “Amizade,” the Portuguese word for friendship. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$26. blujazzakron.com

