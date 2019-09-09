Documentary: “Momo, The Missouri Monster” presented by Small Town Monsters

Google Calendar - Documentary: “Momo, The Missouri Monster” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-09-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Documentary: “Momo, The Missouri Monster” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-09-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Documentary: “Momo, The Missouri Monster” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-09-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Documentary: “Momo, The Missouri Monster” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-09-09 00:00:00

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

A new docudrama seeks to tell the true and truly strange story of the Missouri Monster, the hair-covered, three-toed monstrosity that was said to have prowled the forests of Star Hill near Louisiana, terrifying citizens for weeks. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7 p.m. $7. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Info

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
Google Calendar - Documentary: “Momo, The Missouri Monster” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-09-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Documentary: “Momo, The Missouri Monster” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-09-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Documentary: “Momo, The Missouri Monster” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-09-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Documentary: “Momo, The Missouri Monster” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-09-09 00:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

September 9, 2019

Tuesday

September 10, 2019

Wednesday

September 11, 2019

Thursday

September 12, 2019

Friday

September 13, 2019

Saturday

September 14, 2019

Sunday

September 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail