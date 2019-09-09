A new docudrama seeks to tell the true and truly strange story of the Missouri Monster, the hair-covered, three-toed monstrosity that was said to have prowled the forests of Star Hill near Louisiana, terrifying citizens for weeks. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7 p.m. $7. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Documentary: “Momo, The Missouri Monster” presented by Small Town Monsters
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
Monday
-
