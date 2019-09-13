Open M's Hope Changes Everything Gala

Akron-Fairlawn Hilton 3180 W. Market St. , Akron, Ohio

Enjoy gourmet hors d'oeuvres, drinks, luxurious raffle prizes, networking, live jazz music, and silent and live auctions. Some exciting items up for grabs include an adventure getaway, designer bags, autographed sports memorabilia, an extravagant dinner for 10 by gourmet cook Paul Cincotta and more. Hilton-Fairlawn, 3180 W. Market St., Fairlawn. 6-10 p.m. $100. openm.org/gala

Akron-Fairlawn Hilton 3180 W. Market St. , Akron, Ohio
