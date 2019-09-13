The Kent Stage presents the “Selecter 40th Anniversary Tour”

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Iconic frontwoman Pauline Black is one of very few women in the 2-Tone scene, as well as a published author, gifted actress and celebrated style icon. Original member Arthur “Gaps” Hendrickson co-fronts the band. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
