Outdoor Movie Night: “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid”

to Google Calendar - Outdoor Movie Night: “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid” - 2019-09-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Outdoor Movie Night: “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid” - 2019-09-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Outdoor Movie Night: “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid” - 2019-09-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Outdoor Movie Night: “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid” - 2019-09-14 20:00:00

Firestone Metro Park 2400 Harrington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

New this summer, Summit Metro Parks is offering a series of free, family-friendly outdoor movies shown at parks across the county. Pack some popcorn and candy and bring a blanket or your favorite chair for a relaxing evening under the summer night sky. Meet at the Tuscarawas Shelter. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 8-10 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

Firestone Metro Park 2400 Harrington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Outdoor Movie Night: “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid” - 2019-09-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Outdoor Movie Night: “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid” - 2019-09-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Outdoor Movie Night: “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid” - 2019-09-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Outdoor Movie Night: “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid” - 2019-09-14 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 11, 2019

Thursday

September 12, 2019

Friday

September 13, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Downtown Canton

Saturday

September 14, 2019

Sunday

September 15, 2019

Monday

September 16, 2019

Tuesday

September 17, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail