The Kent Stage Presents an Evening with Donnie Iris and the Cruisers

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

He's known for his work with the Jaggerz and Wild Cherry during the 1970s and for his career with the Cruisers in the 1980s. He achieved fame as a solo artist in the early 1980s with the hits "Ah! Leah!" and "Love Is Like a Rock." The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $38-$55. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
