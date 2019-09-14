Vanguard Guest Artists Series: Allen Otte and John Lane present “The Innocents”

New Music at Kent State will open the School of Music’s 2019-2020 concert season with celebrated percussionists Otte and Lane. The duo will present their music to bring understanding and awareness to the issue of wrongful conviction in the U.S. justice system. Kent State School of Music, Ludwig Recital Hall, Center for the Performing Arts, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. 7:30 p.m. Free. kent.edu/music