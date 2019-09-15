Fall Migrants Bird Walk

Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area 2620 Harrington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

Learn about and catch glimpses of our migratory avian neighbors as they journey south. Meet at the kiosk. Binoculars are recommended. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 9-11 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

