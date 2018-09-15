Mountain Bike Area Open House

Join Summit Metro Parks to enjoy the Hampton Hills Mountain Bike Area, whether you own a bike or not. Several local cycling shops will have free adult loaner bikes for use during the event, which will be postponed to 9/22 with rain or wet conditions. Hampton Hills Metro Park, Mountain Bike Area, 2092 Theiss Road, Akron. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org