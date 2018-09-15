Remembering Yesterday's Bride Luncheon & Program

to Google Calendar - Remembering Yesterday's Bride Luncheon & Program - 2018-09-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Remembering Yesterday's Bride Luncheon & Program - 2018-09-15 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Remembering Yesterday's Bride Luncheon & Program - 2018-09-15 11:00:00 iCalendar - Remembering Yesterday's Bride Luncheon & Program - 2018-09-15 11:00:00

Fairlawn Country Club 200 N. Wheaton Road, Akron, Ohio

Join Hower House for an elegant luncheon and program, a fun and interactive program about the tradition and importance of the bridal trousseau and dressing a model as an early 1900s bride in a stunning vintage gown. Price of admission includes lunch, dessert and program. There will also be a silent auction with items donated from local businesses and individuals. Fairlawn Country Club, Akron. 11 a.m. $40. http://howerhouse.org

Info
Fairlawn Country Club 200 N. Wheaton Road, Akron, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Remembering Yesterday's Bride Luncheon & Program - 2018-09-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Remembering Yesterday's Bride Luncheon & Program - 2018-09-15 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Remembering Yesterday's Bride Luncheon & Program - 2018-09-15 11:00:00 iCalendar - Remembering Yesterday's Bride Luncheon & Program - 2018-09-15 11:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Derby Downs

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail