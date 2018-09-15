Remembering Yesterday's Bride Luncheon & Program

Join Hower House for an elegant luncheon and program, a fun and interactive program about the tradition and importance of the bridal trousseau and dressing a model as an early 1900s bride in a stunning vintage gown. Price of admission includes lunch, dessert and program. There will also be a silent auction with items donated from local businesses and individuals. Fairlawn Country Club, Akron. 11 a.m. $40. http://howerhouse.org