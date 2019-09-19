“Menopause The Musical”

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, this musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of menopause. The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $38-$58. akroncivic.com