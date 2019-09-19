“Menopause The Musical”

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, this musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of  menopause. The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $38-$58. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
