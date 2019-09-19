61st Annunciation Greek Festival

Come and enjoy a wide selection of Greek food and pastries with your friends and family as you get a taste of what it’s like to live the Greek life. Come for lunch and dinner but stay for the entertainment and full experience. The Hellenic Dancers will knock your socks off, the church will take your breath away and you can take home a souvenir from the shop or the rummage sale. Annunciation Akron Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. annunciationakron.org