The Kent Stage presents Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

This 2019 Blues Music Award-nominated band is led by Reverend Peyton, who earned a reputation as both a compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy, country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David “Honeyboy” Edwards. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $13-$18. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
  Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & That

