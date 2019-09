40th Annual Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest

Enjoy German/polka and various tribute/local bands playing all weekend long on the Biergarten and German Central stages. Support local businesses, including HiHO Brewing Company, Missing Mountain Brewing Co., Ohio Brewing Company, MadCap Brew Co., McArthur’s Brew House and Hop Tree Brewing. Front Street Mall, Cuyahoga Falls. Free. oktoberfestcfo.com