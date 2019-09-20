The Kent Stage presents Michael Kelsey: Friends of Lasa Sanctuary Fundraiser% Kelsey brings a free-flowing improvisational style to the guitar that involves every inch of his instrument. From his funky, percussive playing style to lush instrumentals reminiscent of Michael Hedges and Phil Keaggy, his performance blends multiple musical genres and vocals with some techno fun for a sound all his own. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $25. thekentstage.com