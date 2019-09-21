Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding

Try stand-up paddleboarding with a certified instructor and a naturalist. No experience is needed. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes, be able to swim, bring water, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes loan of paddleboard, paddle, personal flotation device and instruction. Space is limited. Registration begins Sept. 12. Silver Creek Metro Park, Boathouse, 5171 S. Medina Line Road, Norton. 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. $15. To register, visit 330tix.com.