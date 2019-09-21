Dog Hike & Breakfast

Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse 5000 Hametown Road, Norton, Ohio

Bring your furry companion to participate in a dog-friendly hike, then enjoy breakfast for you and a special treat for your pup. Participants are asked to contribute to the feast. All dogs must be on an 8-foot or shorter leash and under your control the entire time. Good for spree credit. Registration begins Sept. 14. Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse & Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 8-10:30 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse 5000 Hametown Road, Norton, Ohio View Map
