Bring your furry companion to participate in a dog-friendly hike, then enjoy breakfast for you and a special treat for your pup. Participants are asked to contribute to the feast. All dogs must be on an 8-foot or shorter leash and under your control the entire time. Good for spree credit. Registration begins Sept. 14. Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse & Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 8-10:30 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Dog Hike & Breakfast
Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse 5000 Hametown Road, Norton, Ohio
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & FamilyDowntown Canton Restaurant Week
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
-
Events in The 330Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents Beatles vs. Stones
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & FamilyDowntown Canton Restaurant Week
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
Thursday
-
Business & Career Events in The 330Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines
-
-
Food & Drink Kids & FamilyThursday Night Music Club
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHawk Hike
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatJilly’s Music Room presents Mo’ Mojo
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents Michael Kelsey: Friends of Lasa Sanctuary Fundraiser
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDog Hike & Breakfast
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & ThatWayside Wellness Fair
-
-
Theater & DanceMother Goose
-
Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyAkron Baby, Tot & Bigger Show 2019
-
Sunday
-
Events in Peninsula Kids & FamilyPottery Workshop
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Festival
-
-
Train RideSteam in the Valley
-
Monday
-
Train RideSteam in the Valley
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
-
Events in The 330Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: