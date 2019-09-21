Highland Square Film Fest Workshop: Acting for the Camera

The Center, Akron Center for Art, Music & Performance 118 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44303

Join Highland Square Neighborhood Association and Wandering Aesthetics as they walk you through how to act for a camera for your upcoming film fest submissions. The Center, Akron Center for Art, Music & Performance, 118 W. Market St., Akron. 1 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/899768330383180/

The Center, Akron Center for Art, Music & Performance 118 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44303 View Map
