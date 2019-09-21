Decades into their career, the Indigo Girls still amaze with their ability to grow and thrive no matter the state of the music industry. The duo’s constant touring and dedication to social and environmental causes have earned them a devoted following. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $35-$59. akroncivic.com
Indigo Girls with Lucy Wainwright Roche
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & FamilyDowntown Canton Restaurant Week
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
-
Events in The 330Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHome-schoolers: Amazing Ants
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents Beatles vs. Stones
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & FamilyDowntown Canton Restaurant Week
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That61st Annunciation Greek Festival
-
-
Business & Career Events in The 330Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines
-
-
Food & Drink Kids & FamilyThursday Night Music Club
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That40th Annual Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHawk Hike
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatJilly’s Music Room presents Mo’ Mojo
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDog Hike & Breakfast
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & ThatWayside Wellness Fair
-
-
Theater & DanceMother Goose
-
Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyAkron Baby, Tot & Bigger Show 2019
-
Sunday
-
Events in Peninsula Kids & FamilyPottery Workshop
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Vintage Days at Stan HywetVintage Days at Stan Hywet
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Festival
-
Monday
-
Train RideSteam in the Valley
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
-
Events in The 330Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: