Indigo Girls with Lucy Wainwright Roche

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Decades into their career, the Indigo Girls still amaze with their ability to grow and thrive no matter the state of the music industry. The duo’s constant touring and dedication to social and environmental causes have earned them a devoted following. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $35-$59. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
