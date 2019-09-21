Close out the last weekend of the “Summer of Space” by gathering around the inflatable mothership of a screen for this alien movie classic under the stars. Gates, trolley service, activities, concessions, and food trucks begin at 6 p.m. Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave., Akron. 6-10:45 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/404891460154505/
Outdoor Movie: “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”
Glendale Cemetary 150 Glendale Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44302
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & FamilyDowntown Canton Restaurant Week
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
-
Events in The 330Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHome-schoolers: Amazing Ants
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents Beatles vs. Stones
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & FamilyDowntown Canton Restaurant Week
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That61st Annunciation Greek Festival
-
-
Business & Career Events in The 330Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines
-
-
Food & Drink Kids & FamilyThursday Night Music Club
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That40th Annual Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHawk Hike
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatJilly’s Music Room presents Mo’ Mojo
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDog Hike & Breakfast
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & ThatWayside Wellness Fair
-
-
Theater & DanceMother Goose
-
Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyAkron Baby, Tot & Bigger Show 2019
-
Sunday
-
Events in Peninsula Kids & FamilyPottery Workshop
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Vintage Days at Stan HywetVintage Days at Stan Hywet
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Festival
-
Monday
-
Train RideSteam in the Valley
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
-
Events in The 330Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: