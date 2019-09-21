Outdoor Movie: “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”

Glendale Cemetary 150 Glendale Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44302

Close out the last weekend of the “Summer of Space” by gathering around the inflatable mothership of a screen for this alien movie classic under the stars. Gates, trolley service, activities, concessions, and food trucks begin at 6 p.m. Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave., Akron. 6-10:45 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/404891460154505/

Glendale Cemetary 150 Glendale Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44302
