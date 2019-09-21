Peninsula’s Music on the Porches

Peninsula Village 1582 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

There is a crispness in the air, the leaves are beginning to turn, the sweaters are coming out and Peninsula is hosting Music on the Porches. In its 10th year, Peninsula’s village-wide, fall music event features 20 music performances, food and good community fun. Downtown Peninsula. 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. explorepeninsula.com

Peninsula Village 1582 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
