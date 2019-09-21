Summa Health Sapphire Ball with KC and the Sunshine Band

to Google Calendar - Summa Health Sapphire Ball with KC and the Sunshine Band - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summa Health Sapphire Ball with KC and the Sunshine Band - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summa Health Sapphire Ball with KC and the Sunshine Band - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Summa Health Sapphire Ball with KC and the Sunshine Band - 2019-09-21 18:00:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

An unforgettable night of glamour, fine dining, top entertainment and dancing to support a worthy cause make this event one of the most sought-after in Akron every year. The legendary KC and the Sunshine Band headlines this year with iconic hits including "That's the Way (I Like It)," "Get Down Tonight" and "Shake Your Booty." John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 6 p.m. $300 and up. summahealth.org/summa-sapphire-ball

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Summa Health Sapphire Ball with KC and the Sunshine Band - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summa Health Sapphire Ball with KC and the Sunshine Band - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summa Health Sapphire Ball with KC and the Sunshine Band - 2019-09-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Summa Health Sapphire Ball with KC and the Sunshine Band - 2019-09-21 18:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 17, 2019

Wednesday

September 18, 2019

Thursday

September 19, 2019

Friday

September 20, 2019

Saturday

September 21, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Civic Theatre

Sunday

September 22, 2019

Monday

September 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail