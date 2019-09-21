The Record Company

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

This Grammy Award-nominated trio recently wrapped a special run of arena shows as part of Bob Seger's final farewell and is in the midst of a headline tour through more than a dozen American cities. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $32-$55. livenation.com 

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
