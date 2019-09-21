Wayside Wellness Fair

to Google Calendar - Wayside Wellness Fair - 2019-09-21 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wayside Wellness Fair - 2019-09-21 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wayside Wellness Fair - 2019-09-21 09:30:00 iCalendar - Wayside Wellness Fair - 2019-09-21 09:30:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

9/21 Wayside Wellness Fair% The fair features healthful food and beverage samples, free health screenings, more than 25 wellness booths and wellness presentations onstage. The event is free, but tickets are required. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 9:30 a.m. Free. For details, visit akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Wayside Wellness Fair - 2019-09-21 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wayside Wellness Fair - 2019-09-21 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wayside Wellness Fair - 2019-09-21 09:30:00 iCalendar - Wayside Wellness Fair - 2019-09-21 09:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 17, 2019

Wednesday

September 18, 2019

Thursday

September 19, 2019

Friday

September 20, 2019

Saturday

September 21, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Civic Theatre

Sunday

September 22, 2019

Monday

September 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail