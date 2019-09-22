Jilly’s Music Room presents a Special Event: Velvet Brunch: When Andy Met Lou

The intersection of Andy Warhol and Lou Reed resulted in a spontaneous combustion of music, film, poetry, visual effects and underground culture that redefined art in the modern world. Thomas Mulready hosts a multimedia presentation featuring rare video, needle drops, trivia contests and giveaways, followed by live music by the band Vanity Crash. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com