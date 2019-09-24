The Love Akron Network’s Awards Breakfast

This event was attended by over 650 people last year and recognizes the extraordinary leadership, deep faith and community contributions of the late and beloved Judge Brenda Burnham Unruh. An award in her honor recognizes an individual who exemplifies outstanding Christian values and service to the community. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30-9 a.m. $75 and up. thebreakfast.loveakron.org