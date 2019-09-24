Tuesday Musical presents Jason Vieaux & Adam Barnett-Hart

Classical guitarist Vieaux has performed as concerto soloist with more than 100 orchestras, including Cleveland, Toronto, Houston, San Diego, Auckland Philharmonia and Orchestra of St. Luke’s. Barnett-Hart is the founding first violinist of the Escher String Quartet. As a soloist, he made his debut performing the Brahms Concerto in Alice Tully Hall with the Juilliard Symphony in 2002. As a pair, these stellar musicians create a program that surprises and delights. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. tuesdaymusical.org