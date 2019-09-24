Tuesday Musical presents Jason Vieaux & Adam Barnett-Hart

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Classical guitarist Vieaux has performed as concerto soloist with more than 100 orchestras, including Cleveland, Toronto, Houston, San Diego, Auckland Philharmonia and Orchestra of St. Luke’s. Barnett-Hart is the founding first violinist of the Escher String Quartet. As a soloist, he made his debut performing the Brahms Concerto in Alice Tully Hall with the Juilliard Symphony in 2002. As a pair, these stellar musicians create a program that surprises and delights. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. tuesdaymusical.org

Info

