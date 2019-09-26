Amy Grant

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Contemporary Christian music leaped onto the world’s radar when Grant became the first contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the pop charts and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. Since then, Grant has strummed her way through a 30-plus-year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $44-$65. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
