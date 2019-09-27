Ron White

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Comedian Ron White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour” phenomenon. He has since established himself as a star in his own right, becoming one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians on tour in the country. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 8 p.m. $55-$214. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
Events in The 330, This & That
