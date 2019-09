Barberton Mum Festival featuring Mums Under the Big Top

Back for its 29th year, this annual festival will feature 17,000 mums in bloom to create the best floral design you have ever seen. Entertainment will include water ski shows, canoe races on Lake Anna, roving entertainers, unique food vendors, chalk art, sand sculpting and children’s activities. Lake Anna Park, 615 W. Park Ave., Barberton. 10 a.m. Free. facebook.com/events/518711071988927/