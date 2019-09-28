The annual Stow Historical Society Harvest Festival

Stow Historical Society 5238 Stow Road, Stow, Ohio 44224

The annual Stow Historical Society Harvest Festival

Art, handmade crafts and food will be for sale both days of this event. Also enjoy free tours of three historic houses and a one-room schoolhouse, activities for children and adults, the apple butter stirring, blacksmith demonstrations and free musical entertainment. Proceeds from the festival go toward preservation of artifacts, maintenance of archives and support the history of Stow. Stow Historical Society, 5238 Stow Road, Stow. 10 a.m. stowhistory.org/harvest-festival/2019-harvest-festival/

Stow Historical Society 5238 Stow Road, Stow, Ohio 44224
