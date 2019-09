FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon & Team Relay

The marquee event of the Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series, this world-renowned race features the ultimate running experience through Akron's neighborhoods and downtown, finishing with the signature Finisher Festival on the Canal Park field. Race begins at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path and ends at Canal Park Stadium, 300 S. Main St., Akron. 7 a.m. $55 and up. To register, visit akronmarathon.org