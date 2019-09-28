This Kent-based band first performed with the Canton Symphony in 2012. Its warm, authentic sound with indie-folk and indie-rock influences is a great compliment to the instruments of the orchestra. Enjoy original music arranged by band member Kevin Martinez to include the full orchestra. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $22-$32. cantonsymphony.org
The Speedbumps with the Canton Symphony
Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
