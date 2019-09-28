The Speedbumps with the Canton Symphony

Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708

This Kent-based band first performed with the Canton Symphony in 2012. Its warm, authentic sound with indie-folk and indie-rock influences is a great compliment to the instruments of the orchestra. Enjoy original music arranged by band member Kevin Martinez to include the full orchestra. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $22-$32. cantonsymphony.org

Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
