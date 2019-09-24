Pumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms

Heritage Farms 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Pumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms

Pumpkins, hayrides, falling leaves and squeals of delight – all of your favorite memories and traditions associated with this season are alive and well at Heritage Farms during their annual celebration. Bring the family to go on a scavenger hunt, get lost in the Harvest Maze and take a relaxing hayride touring around the farm. Available for purchase are pumpkins of all sizes, gourds, corn stalks and straw bales. Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula. heritagefarms.com/pumpkin-pandemonium

Heritage Farms 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
