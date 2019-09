The Kent Stage presents the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Following an extended 50th anniversary tour, the ensemble grew to six pieces in 2018 for the first time since the early jug band days. The group now includes Jeff Hanna on acoustic and electric guitar, Jimmie Fadden on drums and harmonica, Bob Carpenter on keyboards, Jim Photoglo on bass and acoustic guitar, Ross Holmes on fiddle and mandolin, and Jaime Hanna on electric and acoustic guitar. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 7:30 p.m. $50-$65. thekentstage.com