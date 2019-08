YMCA Sixth annual Paddle for a Purpose: Doggie Dip

Pups take over the Grizzly Outdoor Pool to raise money for the YMCA’s annual Giving Campaign that assists local families and individuals with memberships and programs. Invite as many of your pooch’s pals as you like. Registration is required. Wadsworth Area YMCA, 624 School Drive, Wadsworth. For details, visit akronymca.org.