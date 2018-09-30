Migrating Monarchs: Butterfly Tag & Release Event

Each autumn, millions of monarchs migrate 2,000 miles in search of a new home. Learn about the monarchs and tag your very own for release, then learn how to follow your butterfly online using the Monarch Watch website. Price includes one tag and one butterfly to release, plus a self-guided grounds tour. Registration is required by 9/23. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10-11 a.m. $6-$12. stanhywet.org