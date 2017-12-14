98 Degrees at Christmas

This vocal quartet comprised of Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons — renowned for signature R&B-tinged, four-part harmonies — releases their new Christmas album, “Let It Snow.” Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $37-$75. livenation.com