98 Degrees at Christmas

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

This vocal quartet comprised of Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons — renowned for signature R&B-tinged, four-part harmonies — releases their new Christmas album, “Let It Snow.” Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $37-$75. livenation.com

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
