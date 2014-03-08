A Midsummer Night's Dream, a fully staged production

E. J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - The Akron Symphony Orchestra presents our first fully-staged production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream set to Mendelssohn's composition of the same name. This production will feature me...

