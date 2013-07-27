Akron Arts Expo

Hardesty Park - 1615 W. Market St. Akron, OH

http://akronperforms.com/ - The Akron Arts Expo is a nationally recognized juried show with over 165 artists, ribbon and cash awards, artist award dinner, artist breakfasts, great food, an interactive children's area, silent ...

