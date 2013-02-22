Art & Craft Showcase at Akron Home & Flower Show

to Google Calendar - Art & Craft Showcase at Akron Home & Flower Show - 2013-02-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art & Craft Showcase at Akron Home & Flower Show - 2013-02-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art & Craft Showcase at Akron Home & Flower Show - 2013-02-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Art & Craft Showcase at Akron Home & Flower Show - 2013-02-22 10:00:00

John S. Knight Convention Center - 77 E. Mill St. Akron, OH

http://www.johnsknightcenter.org - Visit The Art & Craft Showcase at the Akron Home & Flower Show, February 22-24, and shop from exhibitors offering a selection of handmade art and craft creations. Exhibitors located throughout the ...

Info
John S. Knight Convention Center - 77 E. Mill St. Akron, OH
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Art & Craft Showcase at Akron Home & Flower Show - 2013-02-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art & Craft Showcase at Akron Home & Flower Show - 2013-02-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art & Craft Showcase at Akron Home & Flower Show - 2013-02-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Art & Craft Showcase at Akron Home & Flower Show - 2013-02-22 10:00:00

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 13, 2017

  • -

    Medina Historic District

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search