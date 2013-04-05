Big Bird Night: Woodcocks & Owls

Silver Creek Metro Park - Pheasant Run Area & Bathhouse - 5000 S. Hametown Rd. Norton, OH

http://www.summitmetroparks.org - Join Naturalist Mike Greene to discover the amazing woodcock and attempt to witness the male bird’s spectacular courtship flight over nearby fields, and then hike to search for owls. Bring binocula...

Info
Silver Creek Metro Park - Pheasant Run Area & Bathhouse - 5000 S. Hametown Rd. Norton, OH
