Black Squirrel 5K Race (Third Annual)

Google Calendar - Black Squirrel 5K Race (Third Annual) - 2013-04-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Squirrel 5K Race (Third Annual) - 2013-04-13 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Squirrel 5K Race (Third Annual) - 2013-04-13 08:00:00 iCalendar - Black Squirrel 5K Race (Third Annual) - 2013-04-13 08:00:00

Kent State University, Main Campus, Student Recreation and Wellness Center - 1550 Ted Boyd Dr. Kent, OH

http://www.kent.edu/recservices/index.cfm - Join us for our third annual spring race! The race utilizes the very scenic Kent State University campus and Portage Bike & Hike Trail. The race will begin near the Student Recreation and Wellness ...

Info
Kent State University, Main Campus, Student Recreation and Wellness Center - 1550 Ted Boyd Dr. Kent, OH
Google Calendar - Black Squirrel 5K Race (Third Annual) - 2013-04-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Squirrel 5K Race (Third Annual) - 2013-04-13 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Squirrel 5K Race (Third Annual) - 2013-04-13 08:00:00 iCalendar - Black Squirrel 5K Race (Third Annual) - 2013-04-13 08:00:00

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 13, 2017

  • -

    Medina Historic District

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search